With spring practice now in the rearview mirror, it appears that the next major topic that will consume the attention of Ohio State fans is the pursuit of a transfer quarterback. That became necessary when Matthew Baldwin announced his intentions to transfer out of Ohio State and leaving the Buckeyes with just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

It should come as no surprise that Justin Fields is going to be the starter and Chris Chugunov, the former WVU quarterback is the de facto backup as the last guy in the room that is on scholarship. The group is joined by Danny Vanatsky, a walk-on from Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

Much of the work to land an additional quarterback will go on behind closed doors but a big piece of news came to light on Tuesday morning when Kentucky quarterback Gunnar Hoak took to Twitter to announce that he is in fact going to transfer out of Lexington (Ky.) and look for a new home for his final years of eligibility.

There are a lot of reasons why he might make the most sense for the Buckeyes as they look for a quarterback for this upcoming season to back up Fields. Class of 2020 quarterback Jack Miller is still another year away and it is important for the Buckeyes to have at least three on scholarship at the position before entering the season.

Hoak’s family has plenty of ties to the Ohio State program with his father Frank as well as an uncle and cousin (Fred Pagac and Fred Pagac Jr.) all having suited up in the Scarlet and Gray. The Buckeyes did not offer Hoak out of high school because they already had a quarterback committed by the name of Dwayne Haskins Jr. and we know how that worked out for everyone involved.

The talented quarterback is a product of Dublin (Ohio) Coffman high school.

Hoak only saw spot duty while with the Wildcats with career numbers of 13-26 passing for 167 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in four games during the 2018 season.

What is more impressive is how he looked during the 2019 Spring Game for Kentucky where he was 23-30 passing for 262 yards and two touchdowns as he split reps between both the blue and the white team. He also had two carries for 11 yards for good measure.

By entering the portal, teams now can speak to Hoak free and clear of any NCAA restrictions and while teams don’t come right out and announce who they are pursuing, it would be a shock if Hoak did not at least receiver a phone call or two from the Buckeyes as they look for someone to step in.

Hoak will graduate from Kentucky this month and will be immediately eligible at whichever school he chooses as a graduate transfer and would have to two years to play two after redshirting in 2016 and then starting his clock with the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

We will continue to follow Ohio State’s pursuit for an additional quarterback as more news becomes available.