The next star is always coming down the pipeline, but sometimes high recruiting grades can cloud spectators from the reality that most players need time before they can flash at the next level.

That same reality is what makes it so impressive when a freshman does produce at an all-conference level, but it hasn’t happened very often in the past two decades at Ohio State.

Just six true or redshirt freshmen Buckeyes have made an All-Big Ten team since 2000, with five of which taking place in the past six seasons. The Big Ten switched from announcing two all-conference teams to three in 2015, giving more opportunity for recent players to earn that distinction in their freshman season, but just two of the five Buckeyes were third team selections.

Since its inception in 1986, the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year award has been bestowed upon nine Buckeyes, with players winning it in the 1990s. Two of the four winners in the ‘90s actually made an All-Big Ten team, and three of the next five from 2000 to present day did as well.