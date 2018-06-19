COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes have created a nice pipeline from Erasmus Hall to the Ohio Campus through the years and the hopes are that run on players will continue for years to come.

A new name on the radar for many people is Andre Hines Jr., a talented class of 2020 running back who recently participated in the Ohio State one-day camp.

Hines was part of a contingent of players who made the trip from Brooklyn to Columbus and went through the paces at the WHAC.

"It was fast and competitive," Hines said after the Saturday camp. "I liked the competition that I had working out with the juniors and seniors."

How did the day go for Hines?

"I think I did fantastic today, better than I expected," Hines added.

It went so well that he picked up an offer from Kent State at the camp, the second one of his recruitment, joining one from in-state Albany.

"I was pretty excited, I did not know what to say," Hines said. "I did not speak to them in person, my coaches told me."

Hines had a chance to work with Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford who gave him plenty of things to work on over the coming season (or two).

"He worked with me on my footwork and told me I need to get that down pat," Hines said.

One thing he won't have to work on is his speed. He is a sub-11 seconds 100-meter guy and in the 21-second range on the 200-meters.

A couple of offers that Hines would like to eventually land would be ones from Ohio State and Penn State.

"It would mean a lot," Hines said of the potential of an Ohio State offer down the line. "I can't explain the feeling that I would have, but I would be ecstatic."

Before the camp, Hines had a chance to catch up with a couple of Erasmus Hall alumni in Matthew Jones and Jahsen Wint and the pair gave Hines some advice for the camp and also talked to him about what it is like now going through work with Ohio State.

"They said the coaches take their car keys, so they won't drive off," Hines said with a laugh. "They said it is a fast-paced thing and that practice is always hard and you have to work hard, and you are always going to get screamed at."