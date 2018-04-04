COLUMBUS, Ohio - Recovering from a torn bicep is a long, painful process.

For four weeks or more, the arm which was surgically repaired remains in a splint or brace, before two months of rehabilitation, according to the Cleveland Clinic website. Justin Hilliard has now gone through this process twice, once for each arm.

Add onto these two debilitating injuries the fact Hilliard already suffered a torn meniscus during his freshman season with the Buckeyes and the time he's spent healing his body is really placed into perspective.

"Just kinda pushing through (injuries) and some of the difficulties, not only physically but mentally, it means a lot to just be out here in the spring," Hilliard said.

Hilliard's past injury history almost makes his healthy status during spring ball a surprise. Coming in as a five-star recruit, there was endless potential to the speedy linebacker's career, but a lot of the hype has died down with little playing tie under his belt.

The road to get to this point has been a long one for Hilliard, who has been tested at every turn. But, he has a little inspiration on the other side of the ball that keeps him going.

Wide receiver Johnnie Dixon is no stranger to missing playing time to heal his body. Another highly-ranked recruit turned constant presence in the training room, Dixon finally shed all doubts of his body's ability to perform last season, where has was finally able to log a full year of work.

Through Dixon's example, Hilliard is finding a way to keep himself moving forward.

"He's such an inspiration. We talk all the time about (staying positive)," Hilliard said. "Most of the spring's I've been here, I've been in rehab and been in the rehab room with Johnnie. So we've been pushing through together with that and it was such a cool experience to see him have last spring and the season he had last year."

While there's no guarantee of how Hilliard will be able to perform when called upon, Ohio State can benefit from his role on defense if he can remain on the field. After losing Chris Worley and Jerome Baker, a player like Hilliard, who has had plenty of time to sit back and learn by watching his counterparts play, is vital.

Linebacker coach Bill Davis has been loving what he's seen so far from Hilliard.

"Justin has had a great spring. He really has taken a big step," Davis said. "Right now, he is running with the (first team) MLBs, him and Baron are kind of switching off. But Justin again with his understanding and his reps and all those injuries are behind him, he missed a lot of reps with those injuries, I think people lose sight of that. But Justin Hilliard right now, he has had one of the better springs."

Urban Meyer has spoken on multiple occasions of his admiration for Hilliard and his willingness to fight through injury, while still making an effort to learn the defensive playbook to the best of his ability. With praise from all sides, he will likely be seeing extended playing time on defense this upcoming season for Ohio State, whether it's with the first team or in a rotational, reserve role.

Just seeing No. 47 on the field on defense should be a welcome sign for fans, as well as a motivating sight for all Buckeyes. Hilliard will be reminding himself daily of the very ideals that have kept him in good spirits throughout the entire journey.

"The second you start feeling sorry for yourself is when bad things start happening and you start going downhill," he said. "I would definitely say just stay positive and keep going no matter what."