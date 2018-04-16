COLUMBUS, Ohio- Ranked as the No. 3 inside linebacker in the 2015 class, Justin Hilliard had very high expectations as he started his career at Ohio State. Two torn biceps and one torn left meniscus later, his college career has not gone as planned.

Even though he was coming into the 2018 season healthy, Hilliard knew there was no guarantee of playing time, with Tuf Borland emerging as the starting middle linebacker last season.

For the middle linebacker position, though, comes the expectation and the obligation to step up as the so-called “quarterback” of the defense. With Borland suffering a preseason Achilles injury, Hilliard, despite the lack of playing time, was expected to seamlessly transition into that role.

“Coaches said it’s time to step up,” Hilliard said. “You are obviously going to get the one’s reps and you are going to be forced to be a leader and kind of just take over the defense.”