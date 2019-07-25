CHICAGO – Nobody would have been surprised if wide receiver KJ Hill would have bolted for the NFL after the 2018 season. The Little Rock (Ark.) product already has put together an extremely productive career with the Buckeyes through three years with 144 receptions, 1,696 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns and is coming off of a 70-reception season last year.

Hill decided to come back instead, not joining teammates Terry McLaurin, Parris Campbell and Johnnie Dixon in the NFL Draft process.

In these days of so much recruiting talk, getting Hill back for another season is bigger than any five-star commit for Ryan Day and the offense, they have a player who has been in the system for multiple years and has the physical development to show for it.

Hill is climbing in the Ohio State record books and a solid season in 2019 will solidify Hill’s legacy with the Buckeyes.

“My name being in with all the other great receivers, it's a blessing,” Hill said during Big Ten Football Media Days. “I knew I could do that, so that was another reason to come back to Ohio State.”