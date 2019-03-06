COLUMBUS, Ohio--From the moment that the 2019 Rose Bowl game ended with an Ohio State victory and concluded the careers of wide receivers Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin, and Johnnie Dixon, it led K.J. Hill to further examine his choice of leaving early for the NFL or staying in school for a fifth year.

It was a long stressful process that would change from day to day over the course of the week following the game, but after consoling with former Ohio State wide receiver great Cris Carter, Hill wanted to return to be a key contributor leading the team and it's younger receiver core.

"To be honest, I was out the door, but then again, I had to think about what I really wanted to do," Hill said. "So, when I went home for an extra week, I really thought about it and I wanted to come back to school."