COLUMBUS, Ohio -- In 2018, the Ohio State defense allowed more yards per game than any other Silver Bullet squad in school history.

Lapses that extreme give reason for self-reflection and change. The latter is evidenced by a new crop of defensive assistant hires. Junior defensive end Jonathon Cooper gave insight into the former.

"Last couple of months we've been reflecting on what happened," Cooper said. "Where did we mess up scheme-wise? How did we play?"