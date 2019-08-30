KETTERING, Ohio -- Ohio's class of 2022 will begin to take shape this fall but Kettering Alter standout C.J. Hicks is a name that has already emerged. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound athlete already holds double digit offers and is being recruited heavily by Ohio State after multiple camp stops in Columbus this summer.

Hicks and his Archbishop Alter teammates earned a big season-opening win on Thursday night, defeating rival Fairmont 21-7.

"The defense did a wonderful job," said Hicks after the game. "We shut them down, held them to just seven points. It's a big rivalry, Kettering football, thousands of people here, so it feels great."

The versatile athlete lines up primarily at cornerback for Alter but could transition to more of a safety/linebacker role in college. He worked out as a defensive back with the Buckeyes this summer where he received plenty of instruction from co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

"I like coach Hafley a lot," he explained. "He's a good coach, came from the 49ers so I know his background. He knows what he's doing."

An Ohio State offer seems like merely a formality at this point, but the Buckeyes just want to keep seeing Hicks show up on campus to build a relationship with him.

"They want me to come down again for a game visit," Hicks explained. "Coach Wilson said he's going to let me know when. They are recruiting me as an athlete."

Hicks has the physical tools to blossom into a national recruit. Schools from across the nation are beginning to take notice and he's looking into some potential visit destinations over the next several months.

"Penn State has talked to me, LSU has talked to me and Florida State has talked to me," he continued. "They all want me to come down for a visit. I might go down to LSU in October and I'm going to try to get to Florida State. I'm definitely going to some UC and Ohio State games."



