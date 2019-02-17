COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The man called "Rocket" requires a launch delay before his Ohio State career takes off.

Safety Ronnie Hickman, a four-star early-enrolled commit, tore an ACL during his team's game against Wayne (N.J.). Now working with Ohio State trainers in rehab, he's settling in on campus and looks forward to getting back on the field.

"This rehab process has been going really well for me," Hickman said. "Since the first day I came up here, we went to work and we haven’t stopped, and we don’t plan on stopping until I’m back to 100 [percent]."