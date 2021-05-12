The Buckeyes have managed to head to their northern neighbor for many years on the recruiting trail and land a player or two from the state of Michigan. Ryan Day and staff might look to pick that trend back up with class of 2023 offensive guard Amir Herring out of West Bloomfield (Mich.).

The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder does not currently hold an Ohio State offer but that might be a mere formality with camp season rapidly approaching and Herring looking like a solid candidate to add to his double-digit offer list.

The four-star lineman is not going to wait long to visit Ohio State once the dead period is lifted, slated to arrive on campus June 2nd, Ohio State’s first camp day of the 2021 season.

“(I have had) a lot of communication with Coach (Greg) Studrawa and Coach (Kennedy) Cook, they're really doing a really good job,” Herring said on Sunday after he competed in the Rivals Camp Series event in Indianapolis.