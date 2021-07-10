The Buckeyes have made key strides with Hero Kanu in just three months of pursuing him.

Larry Johnson delivered an offer to Kanu back on April 8, and got to work with him in a camp setting exactly two months later. The No. 80 overall prospect on Rivals.com was so thrilled with how the visit was going that he wound up staying one more day than he initially intended.

Now, over the past week, Kanu has locked in an official to Ohio State and included them in his top nine on Friday. Kanu told BuckeyeGrove that since attending last month’s camp, he has been shown that he’s a top priority for the staff.

“Since then, I feel like I’ve become a big target for The Ohio State,” Kanu said. “I’ve been in contact with Coach Ryan Day as well and we’ve been talking a lot since then. I really enjoyed it. That’s the reason they made my top nine.”