Hero Kanu: 'an enormous amount of potential'

Scarlet And Gray Report caught up with Santa Margarita Catholic Head Coach Anthony Rouzier following Hero's commitment to get his perspective on what Hero will be bringing to Ohio State on and off the field, what he can continue to work on as he prepares for the next level, and what made Ohio State an ideal fit.

Kanu out of Santa Margarita Catholic HS (CA), became commitment No. 21 for the Buckeyes in the '22 class as the staff put the final pieces in place for yet again another Top 5 class nationally.

HERO ON THE FIELD: "Hero is an extremely talented young man with an enormous amount of potential. He has great size, explosion, strength, lateral quickness, heavy hands and a high football IQ. He can stay low and strike through opponents — providing the necessary knock back to win the Line of scrimmage. He has very good flexibility for his size, particularly in his ankles which enables him to bend effectively to turn the corner and in stunts and games. He’s a leader on the field, and has a high motor."

HERO OFF THE FIELD: "There a lot of talented football players, but few people have the engaging and loving personality that Hero has. He’s extremely bright and seeks understanding and depth in his relationships. He’s extremely considerate and highly empathetic. He has a very high level of emotional intelligence."

AREAS WHERE HERO CAN CONTINUE TO WORK ON: "Developing his interior pass rush moves. Getting on edges of blockers."

WHY OHIO STATE IS AN IDEAL FIT: "At Ohio State he will get to be a part of a culture that is as good as anywhere in the country. You can see it’s a relationship driven place where the coaches take great pride in developing their players. Coach Johnson is as good as any DL coach in America and he has built a great relationship with Hero, and will undoubtedly hit the sweet spot in tapping into Hero’s potential. Coach Day continues to build on the tradition of The Ohio State University by respecting its history but being his own authentic self. Those factors play a much bigger role than the mere prestige of the program. The connection with the people was most important: coaches, players, staff and Ohio State/Columbus community are vital to his decision."



