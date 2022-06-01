COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tyler Atkinson watches Chase Young highlights every day. And he doesn’t just watch him watch him.

He sees the way the former Ohio State and current Washington Commanders defensive end rushes the passer, the way he drops back into coverage, seeing what he can take, what he can emulate, how he can get to the quarterback the way Young got to the quarterback.

But Atkinson doesn’t want to be Young.

“I want to be like myself. I’m me,” Atkinson said. “That’s his story and it’s something I look up to. I do my stuff my own way and I want to have my own story for me.”

And Atkinson’s story started early.