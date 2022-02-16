Here's why Ohio State likely wouldn't host CFP games at Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gene Smith feels expansion for the College Football Playoff is inevitable. Really, the Ohio State athletic director said he would be surprised if the tournament isn't expanded to 12 in the near future.

But there are still things to be worked and ironed out before any sweeping changes are made.

And for Ohio State and many other teams in the Big Ten, that conversation starts with weather.

Granting a bye for the top-four seeds, conversations about the higher-seeded first-round teams hosting College Football Playoff games instead of the traditional neutral-site bowl format of the current College Football Playoff semifinal and final layout.

Smith knows that's something Ohio State fans rally around, getting behind the possible chance of hosting a team like Alabama at Ohio Stadium in a postseason tournament.

However, the Ohio State athletic director said Wednesday that the reality of the Buckeyes hosting a College Football Playoff game at Ohio Stadium may not be feasible.

Smith said, depending on the calendar of the larger College Football Playoff tournament, he would probably recommend that Ohio State hosts its games in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"I want a clean environment," Smith said. "I don’t want a hard surface for the players. I know fans would love it to have it in The Shoe, maybe it’s snowing and we’re playing whoever. That surface is a whole new ballgame. I would prefer to have the indoor elements and have a clean field. If it was this year, I would want C.J. to have good weather. It’s just that simple.

"The excitement in my view would be the same. We’ve been blessed to have experiences in (Lucas Oil Stadium) playing in the Big Ten Championship and I think our fans understand that environment. They love the hotels, they love the restaurants and all that. While it’s difficult to take it away from The Shoe, I still think it’s the right thing to do for the players in the game."