Justin Frye is the son of a high school coach.

He’s always loved recruiting, going to basketball games in the winter, getting his popcorn and peanut M&Ms before watching targets on the hardwood, being around them, meeting those important to them.

When Frye was hired to be Ohio State’s new offensive line coach and associate head coach for the offense, Findlay High School was one of his first stops, joining head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis to watch Luke Montgomery: a 2023 four-star offensive tackle.