Here's where Ohio State stands in first College Football Playoff rankings

November is here. It's officially time to think about the College Football Playoff.

The College Football Playoff committee released its first of six rankings Tuesday with the final ranking Dec. 5 deciding which teams will play for a chance at a national title.

In this first ranking, with a loss to Oregon on its record, Ohio State still has a ways to go.

The Buckeyes were ranked as the No. 5 team in the country behind Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon.

Ohio State and Alabama are now tied for the lead with 43 appearances in the College Football Playoff appearances. Clemson failed to make the top-25 for the first time since the Playoff's inception in 2014.

Ohio State is set to face two ranked teams in its final four games: No. 3 Michigan State Nov. 20 and No. 7 Michigan Nov. 27.

Here's a look at the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 season.