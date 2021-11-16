Here's where Ohio State sits in the latest CFP rankings

Ohio State dominated Purdue this past weekend. Facing the Boilermakers at home, the Buckeyes earned the 59-31 win, extending their win streak in the Big Ten to 28 games. In the third week of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State is at No. 4. The top seven remains the exact same from Week 2 of the rankings.

College Football Playoff rankings: Week 3

1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Oregon 4. Ohio State 5. Cincinnati 6. Michigan 7. Michigan State 8. Notre Dame 9. Oklahoma State 10. Wake Forest 11. Baylor 12. Ole Miss 13. Oklahoma 14. BYU 15. Wisconsin 16. Texas A&M 17. Iowa 18. Pittsburgh 19. San Diego State 20. NC State 21. Arkansas 22. UTSA 23. Utah 24. Houston 25. Mississippi State

Here's what it means for Ohio State

Nothing changed from Week 2. Ohio State remains at No. 4 with each of the top seven teams all winning this past week. Michigan still sits one spot above Michigan State, leading to two possible top-10 matchups for the Buckeyes over the next two weeks. The only real change was Oklahoma's drop to No. 13 after its loss to Baylor, moving Notre Dame up to No. 8 and Oklahoma State up to No. 9. For Ohio State, the path remains the same: win out — beat two top-10 teams and either No. 15 Wisconsin or No. 17 Iowa in the Big Ten championship — and they are into the College Football Playoff for the fifth time in its history. And it won't be at No. 4 either. Lose any of those games, and the Buckeyes are out of the picture immediately.

Here's what committee chair Gary Barta had to say about the rankings