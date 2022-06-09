Here's when you can buy Ohio State single-game football tickets

The 2022 season is getting close, and Ohio State is starting to roll out dates to get fans into Ohio Stadium this fall.

On June 14 at 10 a.m., the athletic department will release its Pick-Three plan where fans can build their own mini plans by selecting one game from each of the three options: Arkansas State or Toledo, Wisconsin or Iowa, and Rutgers or Indiana. Prices starte as low as $166 and, depending on availability, fans will be able to choose best available seating from multiple price zones in the stadium.

On June 21 at 10 a.m., the Ohio State Alumni Association members will have access to their single-game presale.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public June 24 at 10 a.m. with prices as low as $42.

Ohio State will have five-straight home games to start the 2022 season before traveling to East Lansing for its first road game Oct. 8. The Buckeyes will be on the road in four of their final seven games of the season against the Spartans, Penn State, Northwestern and Maryland.

Single-game tickets for the marquee games will have verified resale tickets onsale through Ticketmaster and the Ohio State Buckeyes app.

Fans can learn more and purchase tickets online at http://go.osu.edu/fbtix.