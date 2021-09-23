Here's what Ryan Day said about resting Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced on his radio show on 97.1 The Ticket in Columbus that redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Stroud was shut down from Tuesday and Wednesday's practices and that plans are for him to be used on an emergency basis Saturday.

Day said redshirt freshman Jack Miller III and freshman Kyle McCord will likely take most of the reps for the offense on Saturday.

Here's what Day had to say about the Ohio State quarterback position in a media lightning round Thursday afternoon.