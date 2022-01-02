Here's what Ohio State should take away from its overtime win at Nebraska

His 35 points tied Keita Bates-Diop against Illinois in 2018 for the second-most points in a game by an Ohio State player since 2000.

Trailing by five points late in the second half, Ohio State found a way, led by Malaki Branham with the first 30-point game by an Ohio State freshman since 2015.

.The Buckeyes squeaked out another win, beating Nebraska 87-79 in overtime in Lincoln.

Branham may have been the overall star. But Jamari Wheeler was the closer, the finisher.

Holtmann looked exasperated Sunday night, telling the redshirt senior guard to shoot the ball, something he did with tenacity when Ohio State needed him to.

The Penn State transfer finished with 16 points, making six of his eight attempts from the field, including four of five from 3. He continued to be a pest defensively, recording one steal and seven rebounds — including three offensive boards. He also tied a season high with five turnovers.

It just shows how important Wheeler is, a player who Holtmann considers now as one of the leaders of this team.

Still short-handed, Wheeler is vital. And especially without the offensive playmaking of Kyle Young, without the consistency of E.J. Liddell, Wheeler was lights out when he needed to be, something Ohio State will need him to do when it matters most down the stretch.