Here's what Ohio State's spring game will look like Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s spring game is set to look a bit different than it has in years past.

Head coach Ryan Day confirmed Thursday that the Buckeyes will have the offense face the defense instead of drafting teams, and will have players tackling for the majority of the game to get them that in-game experience.

“I think it’s the right thing to do to tackle in this game and play the game,” Day said. ”We still have a lot of young guys who still have to go out there and play football. We’re going to do that.”

Day said that the first few plays and series will be thud tackling, but that it will be a full-contact practice for the majority of the game.

As for the offense facing the defense, the Ohio State head coach said it comes down to an ability to be able to have more control of what’s happening on the field of play, keeping players on the same sideline and more organized over the course of the scrimmage.

“I think that we’re a little light in the o-line and it will keep it where we can roll guys in the depth and not run guys across the field, be more organized,” Day said. “I think this is a better way to control who’s in the game… Although it won’t be Scarlet and Gray, we’re still going to get just as many reps. But it allows us to mix and match guys and have guys play for the offense and defense.”

Day confirmed that redshirt sophomore C.J. Stroud will play in Ohio State’s spring game, but he will not get all of the reps with the first-string offense. Sophomore Kyle McCord and freshman Devin Brown will play the majority of the game with the goal, Day said, of making the reps as equal as possible between the two.

Quarterbacks will not be tackled over the course of the scrimmage.

All of the plans for the spring game, Day said, are based on one thing: Notre Dame.

The Ohio State head coach said his players, especially the young players without much in-game experience, need to get out onto the field and play to prepare for that season opener Sept. 3.

“The first game of the year, we play Notre Dame at home. We got to be ready to roll,” Day said. “Once you get into the preseason, you get closer and closer to that opening game and you start to hold your breath because you don’t want to lose guys, but we also have to tackle. We have to play physical, we have to play tough. If we want to reach our goals this year, we have to be that way, we have to play that way, so we will play that way Saturday.”

Day said that Ohio State will have a moment of silence for former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who tragically died this past weekend, before the spring game and have a video tribute after the first half.

Ohio State will hold its spring game noon Saturday, which will be televised on Big Ten Network.