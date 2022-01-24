Here's what Ohio State's done on the recruiting trail this past week
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Ohio State was out all over the country this week. With most of its 2022 class secured and few targets left out there for them to visit, the coaching staff used its time on the road essentially as ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news