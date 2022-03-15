Here's what Kevin Wilson sees in Jim Knowles' Ohio State defense

Jim Knowles has been impressed with Ohio State’s offense early in spring camp.

The Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator sees the offense as the standard, the reason to raise his unit’s level of production and accountability just to match what offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and head coach Ryan Day are building.

“I’ll tell you what, it is impressive to go against one of the nation’s if not the best offense right here, you know, on the practice field,” Knowles said. “And I see that. I see what Coach has done and all the offensive coaches (have) done with the talent and I know that they’re going to be great.”

When Wilson heard what Knowles had said, all the compliments the defensive coordinator was sending his way, the offensive coordinator just shrugged it off with a sly grin.

“That’s just a defensive coach in spring ball. He’s trying to butter us up for tomorrow’s practice,” Wilson said. “I’m not buying it.”

What Wilson sees for his offense is a potential to learn, a potential to grow facing a defensive mind that’s considered to be one of the best in college football.

Before the offensive coordinator can prepare for any other opponent, he has to prepare for Ohio State, seeing what advantages he has going against his own defense every day this spring heading into fall camp.

And with that, Wilson will do the same thing opposing offensive coordinators, position coaches and players will do when the season starts Sept. 3.

He’s watching Oklahoma State film.