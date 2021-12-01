Here's what Devin Brown will bring to Ohio State

The former USC commit is also getting attention from Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian , but Ohio State clearly made a difference on Brown, decommitting from the Trojans after the Michigan State game.

The four-star quarterback is a typical Ryan Day protege, completing 68% of his passes for an Utah state record 4,881 yards and 57 touchdowns, along with 451 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He's a three-step drop quarterback, elusive in the pocket and can tuck and run if he needs to.

Wednesday night, Brown put himself into the conversation, committing to Ohio State after initially committing to USC.

Well, it already had a quarterback for 2022 in Quinn Ewers until he reclassified, joining the Buckeyes a year early. And while that created some conversation with an extremely young and talented Ohio State quarterback room — leading to a transfer for a want of playing time — it wasn't something that 2022 four-star Devin Brown was scared of

While Brown's path to playing time could be slim — maybe not compared to Texas, who already secured four-star quarterback Maalik Murphy in the 2022 class — he will help continue Day's pedigree in quarterback development, battling for a chance to take the first-team snaps as the years continue.

According to what Brown told Rivals' Adam Gorney, it's something he's not afraid of.

"We definitely had some questions about (quarterback depth) but I’m not scared to compete," Brown said. "I know who’s there and I’m not scared at all. Nothing is given so I have to go in and earn it. It’s nothing I’m scared of.”

Even though Ohio State's quarterback room is already filled to the brim with talent, the Buckeyes needed get another scholarship quarterback in the room.

With C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord and Ewers all roughly the same age, Jack Miller III didn't see a path to playing time, announcing he was entering the transfer portal Sunday. But if one quarterback were to go down, depth would be an issue.

That's where Brown came into play.

He provides depth when Ohio State needs it along with another body Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis can develop.

With Brown, Ohio State shows that its quarterback room is not shying away from competition, but thriving in it, showing that Day and Dennis can still bring in top-tier talent from around the country, even with the guys they want in his room, beating out Kiffin, Sarkisian and, even in some ways, new USC coach Lincoln Riley for it.

With Ohio State, Brown has an opportunity to show what he can do in arguably one fo the best rooms in the country.