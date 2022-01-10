Here's what Chris Holtmann did during Ohio State's win vs. Northwestern

Chris Holtmann was an absolute mess Sunday night.

The Ohio State head coach was forced into his basement at his home after entering health and safety protocols, along with assistant coach Ryan Pedon, being forced to watch the game while assistant coach Ryan Pedon served as the head coach.

“I mean, I told my wife, ‘I love you. I love you, but we are not watching this game together. We are not. There’s no chance,’” Holtmann said on his radio show Monday. “‘I’m watching it in a secluded room and you can watch it, if you want to watch it. I don’t want to hear sound. I want to pace and cheer on our guys and our staff,’ and they did a heck of a job.”

Holtmann said him and Pedon are both feeling fine, and are expected back to coach Ohio State when it travels to Wisconsin Thursday.

Ohio State followed up its worst loss of the season on the road against Indiana with a home win against Northwestern, scoring 95 points on the heels of a career performance by junior forward E.J. Liddell, something Holtmann said he saw coming.

“I probably shouldn’t have: I watched a little bit of the pregame broadcast with the sound on before I actually had to turn it off,” Holtmann said. “I was getting a little bit angry, like an angry parent, talking about how dead legged E.J. and a couple of our guys were, and I’m screaming at the TV, ‘He was out for like two weeks. Give the kid a break.’”

To him, that was just Ohio State’s reality.

The Buckeyes were still working their way back to the court after three weeks out with positive COVID-19 cases within the program. Holtmann said Ohio State does need to play better than it did in the final 10 minutes against Indiana, it needs to play better defense than it did against Northwestern Sunday, but that it looked like the Buckeyes were on the path to getting back into game-shape, something that started with Liddell.

“I thought he started to look, his legs started to look like he did in the Wisconsin game before the break,” Holtmann said.