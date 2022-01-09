Here's the main takeaways from Ohio State's 95-87 win against Northwestern

E.J. Liddell just needed to come home.

After hitting only five of his 26 attempts from the field against Nebraska and Indiana combined, the Ohio State junior forward erased that scoring drought five minutes into Sunday’s game against Northwestern.

Liddell got his first pass right next to the basket, looking to battle his way inside. Another Northwestern defender came to help from the other side, giving the forward a look he had become used to. He shook the pair off, dropping a floater in coverage for his first two points of the game.

And then he kept firing.

Whether it was from the top of the 3-point line or just to the right of it, Liddell was him, firing off five-straight 3s.

Liddell was back. And when Liddell was hitting 3s, the whole Ohio State roster was hitting 3s, whether it was freshman guard Malaki Branham or freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr., feeling the energy of making seven of nine from deep to start out of an early timeout.

Even after a quick cold spell in the second half, Liddell came alive again in the second half, scoring a career-high 34 points and 12 field goals on 20 attempts.

That momentum turned into his defensive end too, racing down the court, getting blocks off the backboard, something that has really become the norm for the junior forward.

Liddell was back to normal Sunday night, something Ohio State will need moving forward as it continued the meat of Big Ten play.