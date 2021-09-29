Henderson, Wilson and Ransom preview Ohio State's return to Big Ten play

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is officially back in Big Ten play. The No. 11 Buckeyes will travel to Pisacataway, N.J. and take on Rutgers Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET. Here's what a few Ohio State players had to say ahead of the team's upcoming matchup.

No matter who has played quarterback, Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson has remains one of the Buckeyes' top offensive weapons. The junior is Ohio State's leading receiver, bringing in 23 catches for 391 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson talks about redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud's return to the practice field, and what to expect from the Ohio State offense moving forward,

Ohio State freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson has been vital for the success of the offense over the first four games, leading the team in scoring — seven touchdowns — and all-purpose yards with 136.3 per game. Prior to the return to Big Ten play, the freshman back discusses the Ohio State running back room and why he wears the No. 32.