Henderson ‘talented enough to have a role’ in ‘21, per Wilson
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– April’s spring game may not have been the boisterous introduction many hoped freshman TreVeyon Henderson would have to the Buckeye program, but with thud tackling protocol in place, any running back would’ve been hard-pressed to make a big splash.
Hopes remain high that Henderson, the No. 80 overall player in the class of 2021, can play a key complementary role to presumptive starter Master Teague in Tony Alford’s running back room in just his first year, and Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson believes Henderson’s upside is too high for him to be kept off the field this season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news