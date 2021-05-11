COLUMBUS, Ohio –– April’s spring game may not have been the boisterous introduction many hoped freshman TreVeyon Henderson would have to the Buckeye program, but with thud tackling protocol in place, any running back would’ve been hard-pressed to make a big splash.

Hopes remain high that Henderson, the No. 80 overall player in the class of 2021, can play a key complementary role to presumptive starter Master Teague in Tony Alford’s running back room in just his first year, and Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson believes Henderson’s upside is too high for him to be kept off the field this season.