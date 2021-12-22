Henderson, Stroud finalists for National Freshman of the Year

Both TreVeyon Henderson and C.J. Stroud fit right in during their freshman seasons at Ohio State.

As both prepare to complete their freshman and redshirt freshman seasons, respectively, at the Rose Bowl, the pair continued to earn postseason honors Wednesday.

Stroud and Henderson were among five finalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, presented at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala in January.

Ohio State is the only school with multiple finalists.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen are the three other finalists.

Stroud threw for 3,862 passing yards and 38 touchdowns in 2021, ending his regular season in New York City as a Heisman finalist.

He ranks in the top 10 nationally in eight major statistical categories, including passer efficiency (182.2), yards per game (351.1), touchdown passes and completion percentage (70.9).

Stroud was the first Big Ten player to earn the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year and the Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year in the same season.

Henderson rushed for 1,165 yards and scored a school freshman-record 19 touchdowns. Against Tulsa on Sept. 18, he broke Archie Griffin’s 49-year-old single game freshman rushing record when he finished with 270 yards on 23 carries and three touchdowns.

The freshman running back scored at least one touchdown in 10 of 12 games this season.