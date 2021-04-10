BuckeyeGrove - Henderson becomes latest freshman to lose black stripe

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Another member of Ohio State's talented 2021 recruiting class saw their black stripe removed at practice Saturday, as TreVeyon Henderson joined two other Buckeye freshmen so far this spring. This past Tuesday, five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer and four-star wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. became the first two true freshmen to receive the honor this spring, and Henderson joined ranks with that pair Saturday afternoon.

Henderson, the No. 4-rated running back and No. 80 overall prospect in the class, hails from Hopewell, Virginia, and committed to the Buckeyes back on March 27, 2020. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound freshman is one of two running backs to enter Tony Alford's position room out of the high school ranks this season, as 2021's No. 73 overall prospect Evan Pryor is another highly touted first-year RB that the Buckeyes have on hand. Henderson and Pryor are roommates at Ohio State, and Pryor said the pair are competitive with one another both on the field and off.