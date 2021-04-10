BuckeyeGrove - Henderson becomes latest freshman to lose black stripe

Henderson becomes latest freshman to lose black stripe
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Another member of Ohio State's talented 2021 recruiting class saw their black stripe removed at practice Saturday, as TreVeyon Henderson joined two other Buckeye freshmen so far this spring.
This past Tuesday, five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer and four-star wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. became the first two true freshmen to receive the honor this spring, and Henderson joined ranks with that pair Saturday afternoon.
🚨 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 ‼️— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 10, 2021
It's all uphill from here for @TreVeyonH4 😤😤!#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/KI5BIT3wL7
Henderson, the No. 4-rated running back and No. 80 overall prospect in the class, hails from Hopewell, Virginia, and committed to the Buckeyes back on March 27, 2020.
The 5-foot-10, 210-pound freshman is one of two running backs to enter Tony Alford's position room out of the high school ranks this season, as 2021's No. 73 overall prospect Evan Pryor is another highly touted first-year RB that the Buckeyes have on hand.
Henderson and Pryor are roommates at Ohio State, and Pryor said the pair are competitive with one another both on the field and off.
Both players will have to compete with more than just each other in order to crack Alford's running back rotation in 2021 though, as the loaded position room features a slew of other talented options at the RB spot.
Fourth-year rusher Master Teague, who started most of the 2020 season for the Buckeyes, returns as the presumptive favorite to take most of the snaps at the position.
Behind Teague, third-year backs Marcus Crowley and Steele Chambers will be looking to take a jump in playing time, and second-year RB Miyan Williams is keen to build on the flashes of brilliance that excited fans during Ohio State's postseason run.
Henderson may very well be the future of the position at Ohio State in short order though, and losing his black stripe at this early stage is an indication that he could make an impact sooner rather than later in Columbus.