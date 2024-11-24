Helmet Stickers: Ohio State veterans, superstars lead way in top five win

The recruitment of Zahir Mathis could take some twists and turns after he decommitted from Ohio State.
Ohio State is into the final push of the regular season with two high-stakes matchups left, starting against Indiana.
The latest news, notes and discussions around Ohio State football recruiting.
Five thoughts on Ohio State's 31-7 win against Northwestern on Saturday at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Ohio State got two key touchdowns out of Carnell Tate and two big sacks from Sonny Styles in a 31-7 win in Chicago.
