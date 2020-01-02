COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State has not made it official as of yet in naming Corey Dennis as the replacement of Mike Yurcich on the coaching staff but it all seems to be a formality as the news continues to spread after it was first reported by Alex Gleitman of BuckeyeGrove.com and then confirmed independently by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports .

Sources: Ohio State planning to elevate Corey Dennis to QB coach. He replaces Mike Yurcich, who left for Texas for $1.7 million and to become the play caller. Ryan Day will remain heavily involved with the OSU QBs and continue to call plays.

In fact, the news has made it all the way down to Baton Rouge (La.) where a former Dennis student is getting ready to play for a National Championship.



Reigning Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow was on a College Football Playoff teleconference on Thursday and was asked about the news of a former support coach getting elevated to a big-time job with the Buckeyes.

The always likable Burrow was quick to gush about Dennis.

“I think Corey is going to be a really good coach for a long time,” Burrow said on the call. “I texted him as soon as I saw the news and was fired up for him. He's worked for that for a long time, and there's nobody more deserving. He's going to be a really good coach. I'm excited for him.”

The fact that Burrow did not refute the news after talking to Dennis is yet another indicator that this move is 100-percent happening and just on Ohio State’s timetable of making an announcement officially.

The Buckeyes have seen some quarterbacks come through the room over the past several years with Burrow being one of them along with guys like Dwayne Haskins, JT Barrett and most recently Justin Fields.

Burrow was asked what is going to make Dennis a successful coach once he is officially in this role and tasked with a whole new set of expectations and duties.

“I think the best thing for Corey was learning under Coach (Ryan) Day for a couple of years,” Burrow added. “I think that really helped him, and I think he's going to be one of the best recruiters in the country, as well. He works his tail off, and he has for a long time.”

The Buckeyes already have two quarterbacks inked for the class of 2020 with Jack Miller and CJ Stroud and have a commit from one of the top prep quarterbacks in the class of 2021 with Kyle McCord. That will give Dennis time to start diving into 2022 once he is officially able to go out on the road after being hired and once the recruiting calendar moves into an evaluation period in the spring.

Obviously Burrow has plenty on his calendar for the next couple of weeks with the title game set to take place on the 13th of the month. But he is already looking forward to the opportunity to talk more with his former teacher as both Dennis and Burrow will be facing new challenges this next season with Dennis as a full-time coach and Burrow looking like the potential top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“I'm excited to get on the phone with him next week and talk a little ball and see his mindset, but he's a really good coach, really good person, and he's going to do a really good job,” Burrow said.