There are few people that feel that the race for the 2019 Heisman Trophy will be a competitive one with former Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow, who now leads LSU, a prohibitive favorite to win the stiff-arm trophy. But that does not mean that there will not be any current Ohio State players in the crowd with him as the Heisman Trophy finalists were named on Monday. Justin Fields and Chase Young will join the field of four candidates that will also see Burrow along with Jalen Hurts as the final group based on early vote returns for the most prestigious individual award in college football. Troy Smith is the last Ohio State player to win the Heisman back in 2006.

Justin Fields

Justin Fields in his first year with the Buckeyes after transferring from Georgia last season. After winning the starting job for Ohio State, Fields has run with the position and has thrown for 2,953 yards for the Buckeyes along with 40 touchdowns with only one interception. Fields also has 10 rushing touchdowns to account for an astonishing 50 touchdowns on the year. Fields has already been named the Big Ten quarterback of the year and the offensive player of the year in the conference as well. He is up for several other national awards including the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Player of the Year. Fields has thrown at least two touchdowns in all 13 games this season and over Ohio State's most recent three-game gauntlet has thrown for 789 yards and nine touchdowns against three top-25 defenses (total defense) with two of them in the top-10 (Michigan at No. 6 and Wisconsin at No. 8). Fields has been slowed up in terms of the runner during that stretch with a reported mild sprain of his MCL in his knee that has required him to wear a brace that hampers his mobility. It has not taken away from his ability to carry an offense as the Buckeyes have made it through a run of games that most teams would struggle to navigate.

Chase Young

Chase Young makes the rare appearance as a defensive player on the Heisman stage. Young has already set the Ohio State record for sacks in a single season and he missed two games earlier in the year after being sat down due to an NCAA violation stemming from what was deemed to be an impermissible loan. Young sits with 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss along with 44 tackles overall this year. He has also forced six fumbles, along with six QB hurries and three passes broken up. Teams have found a way to slow down Young to an extent but at the risk of allowing other Ohio State defenders to have one-on-one coverage or a free run as it takes more than one blocker to keep Young out of the backfield. Young is up for the full range of defensive national awards.