COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins is having the best season ever by an Ohio State gunslinger. With 51 yards and three touchdowns against Maryland, he'll set the school single-season record in both categories. He's well above the pace for completion percentage too.

That said, these past two weeks he's looked -- decent.

No one's complaining about a pair of games with a completion percentage higher than 60, over 225 yards and one total interception. Every player goes through ups and downs in a season, and expecting the 400-yard streak to continue was ambitious.

But everyone's seen he's capable of much more than what he did against Michigan State or Nebraska.

"We'd like to see him catch fire again," coach Urban Meyer said.

