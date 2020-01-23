COLUMBUS, Ohio – “That game did not sit well with us,” Ryan Day said. “And you have my word we’re not going to forget about that game.”

Day spoke to the crowd at halftime about using the gut-wrenching loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl as fuel going forward. Little did the Day or the crowd know that the message would ring true for Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes just 20 minutes of basketball later.

Ohio State had cruised to a 9-0 record heading into Minnesota on Dec. 15, a date which would awaken Ohio State to the tough life in the Big Ten. After struggling to a surprising 2-5 record in the conference, the Buckeyes were unable to avenge the loss that seemingly derailed Ohio State’s magical season.

With each loss, Ohio State’s hot start is extinguished even more, and despite the nine-point lead at the half and home-court advantage, the Buckeyes were unable to salvage what has been a nightmare January.

“We did have it rolling those first 10, 11 games,” C.J. Walker said. “We just somewhat hit a slump, so we just gotta get out of it.”

It was Marcus Carr who was able to continue the nightmare for Ohio State when he delivered a dagger three-pointer with 3.3 seconds left to lift the Golden Gophers to a 62-59 victory. Carr, who dropped 35 points in the first meeting with Ohio State, would finish the game with 21 points for Minnesota.

“It hurts a lot, especially when you’re in a game like that,” Walker said on the loss. “Made the right plays the whole game and then that happens.”

The Buckeyes were desperate to get on track in the Big Ten conference, and there was no better time to get things rolling again than at home against the team that introduced the Buckeyes to what it was like to lose.

In the first half, the Buckeyes brought an intensity that was absent throughout the first-three weeks of January. Defending with high energy and knocking down 50 percent of its shots, Ohio State was able to jump out to lead the game 37-28 heading into halftime.

Things took a turn for the worse in the second half, and just like the theme of the season, the Buckeyes were unable to revive the early energy and success.

Kyle Young was able to go on a personal 6-1 run to put Ohio State up 59-57 with 1:09 left in the game. Young, who brings as much energy as any Buckeye, was able to deliver 14 points and 6 rebounds in the loss.

“He drove it well,” Holtmann said on Young. “Kyle’s got to continue to be aggressive and do what he does.”

The last minute of the game would belong to Carr and the Golden Gophers, however, and the swoon for Ohio State would continue. What had the makings of a spiritual cleansing turned into more of the same for an Ohio State team that has completely lost its magic.

Following the win against Kentucky, the Buckeyes looked capable of beating any team in the country. As quickly as the team rose on the pedestal of the elite, Holtmann’s bunch has fallen to the darkest depths of the Big Ten conference.

“I think in some ways we took a step forward in some areas,” Holtmann said. “Right now we’re just not good enough in enough areas to win in this league.”

With no shortage of questions and answers in high demand, the Buckeyes are desperate to right the ship before the season completely slips away.

If there is any hope that the now 12-7 Buckeyes could salvage the season, one needs to look no further than last season. Following the month of January last year, the Buckeyes sat at 13-7, but they were able to grind out a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

It is yet to be seen if this rendition of Ohio State basketball has the same resolve as last season’s counterpart, but one thing is for sure: this team better be at rock bottom if it wants to save the season.