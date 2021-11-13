 ScarletAndGrayReport - Hear from Ohio State players and coaches after Purdue win
football

Hear from Ohio State players and coaches after Purdue win

Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 4 Ohio State showed up against a Top 25 team Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes shined offensively, scoring 59 points: the most they have recorded since Oct. 9. The defense struggled, allowing 31 points — the most allowed since the loss to Oregon — and 481 yards of offense.

Here's what Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had to say after Ohio State's 28-point win, along with quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, safeties Bryson Shaw and Ronnie Hickman, and linebacker Cody Simon.

