Hear from Ohio State coaches, players after Nebraska win

LINCOLN, Neb. — Just like Oklahoma, Michigan and Michigan State, Ohio State struggled against Nebraska, but squeaked out a win on the road to continue its win streak, beating the Cornhuskers, 26-17.

Here's what Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, senior defensive end Tyreke Smith, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had to say after the Buckeyes' nine-point victory Saturday afternoon.