COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ryan Day has always been an offensive coach at heart. He played quarterback for the University of New Hampshire under Chip Kelly, and after graduating, he would cycle through 11 different coaching roles, all on offense, between college and the NFL.

With the move to head coach, his responsibilities became much more than just working with quarterbacks or finding the best play on second and long. Dealing with entire game plans, handling different personnel groups, managing timeouts and understanding the intricacies of having an entire coaching staff under you are all unique aspects of becoming a head coach.

Moving from offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Buckeyes to head coach meant that Day would have to give up some of those responsibilities he had handled his entire career.