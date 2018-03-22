In terms of running the ball, Haskins still describes himself as no Barrett. In his eight games of work last season, the 6-foot-3, 218-pound quarterback from Potomac, Maryland had 24 rushes for 86 yards, averaging only 10.8 rushing yards per game.

“He has a different competitive mind even in that situation,” Haskins said. “It’s like, one-yard line, you will get it and whether I can run our not, I can get the first down.”

In what he called one of the more nerve-racking experiences of his time at Ohio State, Haskins called that play call a perfect example of that way Meyer approaches those types of situations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio- Freshman year. First scrimmage. Dwayne Haskins is put in a 4th and 1 situation. With a pro-style quarterback behind center, head coach Urban Meyer still calls the quarterback run, a ‘la J.T. Barrett .

However, even of Haskins is the starter, the Ohio State offense is still built around the notion of a running quarterback. Barrett, running the run-pass option offense for much of last season, was the second leading rusher, averaging 57 yards per game on the ground.

Haskins knows that Ohio State will not change its offense much to accommodate his comfort level in the ground game.

“Our offense will always have some type of reading, quarterback runs in there,” Haskins said. “That’s not going to change. So, on my end, it’s on my part to make sure I am in physical shape and that I’m lifting and running to be able to do that stuff. “

According to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day, there are variations to be made in the Ohio State offense. No matter if it is Haskins, Joe Burrow or Tate Martell as the primary guy at quarterback, the offensive staff is working on creating a playbook that highlights their best qualities.

“That’s the beauty of college football is that trying to find the right plays to fit the guys we have,” Day said. “It’s not that we are starting a new offense. It’s we are going to emphasize and utilize the plays and the playbook that fit them the best.”

Day said that Haskins is a good enough runner to get himself out of trouble, immediately highlighting what he called his gifted passing ability. However, for Day and the coaching staff, they are looking more at the overall package of the quarterback, with his ability as a leader on offense as well as his playing ability.

Haskins will admit this. He prefers to throw the ball. He said that was what he was raised on. However, that does not mean he cannot maneuver in and out of trouble.

“People think that I can’t run,” Haskins said. “I’m not going to be as fast as Braxton (Miller) or J.T., but if I have to take off, I’ll take off.”