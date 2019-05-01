Haskins to wear a legendary number
Dwayne Haskins was selected No. 15 overall in last week’s NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins and now it looks like he has chosen a jersey number that is not only familiar to him but in Redskins’ history.
Haskins wore the No. 7 at Ohio State but that was also the same number that Washington legend Joe Theismann wore during his illustrious playing career.
The No. 7 has not been worn by a Redskins’ player since Theismann’s last game in 1985.
That will all change now as Haskins has been given the special number.
Haskins spoke with Theismann about the potential of wearing the number and the former great was impressed with Haskins and granted permission.
Big #Redskins nugget: Joe Theismann says Dwayne Haskins has decided that he wants to wear No. 7. Theismann has given permission to the rookie QB to do so. Told us he just talked to him on the phone.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) May 1, 2019
Theismann wanted to make sure that Haskins was the right player to wear the number before making a decision.
“It’s what’s inside the jersey that makes a big difference,” Theismann said on NBC Sports Washington’s “Redskins Talk” podcast before giving permission.
Washington has not issued the No. 21 of Sean Taylor since his untimely passing. The newly acquired Landon Collins wore No. 21 with the New York Giants but will wear No. 20 moving forward as the No. 21 remains unofficially retired.