Dwayne Haskins was selected No. 15 overall in last week’s NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins and now it looks like he has chosen a jersey number that is not only familiar to him but in Redskins’ history.

Haskins wore the No. 7 at Ohio State but that was also the same number that Washington legend Joe Theismann wore during his illustrious playing career.

The No. 7 has not been worn by a Redskins’ player since Theismann’s last game in 1985.

That will all change now as Haskins has been given the special number.

Haskins spoke with Theismann about the potential of wearing the number and the former great was impressed with Haskins and granted permission.