COLUMBUS, Ohio – While Saturday’s game may not have sat well with Ohio State fans despite coming out of it with a one-point win, it was a record setting day for quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The RS-Sophomore quarterback broke Ohio State’s single season passing yards record and passing touchdown record as part of Ohio State’s 52-51 overtime win over Maryland in College Park (Md.).

The Big Ten announced its weekly winners for Big Ten Players of the Week and Haskins has tied another school record by being named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for a record-tying fifth time, tying Heisman winner Troy Smith’s mark.

Haskins was responsible for six touchdowns in the game with 405 yards passing and three scores and also rushing for three touchdowns with 59 yards on 15 carries. It is the second game that Haskins has accounted for six touchdowns with a six-TD day against Indiana, all by way of the pass.

The Ohio State quarterback was named offensive player of the week in four of the first six weeks of the season.

Ohio State fans are hoping that Haskins will be able to break the record in the final week of the regular season with Michigan coming to town to visit. The winner of this game will go on to represent the Big Ten East in the championship game in Indianapolis next Saturday and face off against Big Ten West winner, Northwestern. The winner of that game will win the Big Ten crown.