COLUMBUS, Ohio - Dwayne Haskins’ assault on the record books continues again. He already holds most of Ohio State’s single season quarterback awards and this past weekend he knocked Drew Brees out of the record books and on Monday he has been honored as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, a record setting sixth time.

Just think about it, Ohio State has played in 12 games and in half of those games, Haskins, a first-year starter, has been named the conference’s top offensive player of the week.

This week against Michigan, Haskins threw for 396 yards and six touchdowns as part of Ohio State’s 62-39 win over the rival from the north. Haskins also rushed seven times for 34 yards to keep the Michigan defense honest as the Buckeyes racked up 567 yards of total offense against the nation’s top defense.

During the course of the season, Haskins has now thrown for 4,081 yards and 42 touchdowns. He is averaging 340 passing yards per game and is completing 69-percent of his passes.

Just for a little perspective, Haskins’ 2018 passing numbers (not including anything he put up in 2017) would be good for No. 12 on the Ohio State all-time passing records, just a few hundred yards behind Craig Krenzel (4,493) at No. 11. Haskins’ 42 passing touchdowns this season would be good for No. 7 all-time, just behind Art Schlichter’s 50 passes during his career.

Haskins has won the conference offensive player of the week award in weeks one, four, five, six and 12 before this honor here in week 13. He will now lead his team into the Big Ten Championship game against Northwestern this weekend with a conference title on the line and a potential shot at the College Football Playoff hanging in the balance.



