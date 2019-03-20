COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins practiced one final time at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Wednesday, no longer as a student-athlete but as a professional seeking to improve his draft stock in front of NFL scouts.

Haskins threw around 50 passes in front of a collection of coaches, general managers and other professional football personnel. A majority of teams were represented.

"The opportunity to be an early draft pick has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid," Haskins said. "I'm just giving it all I got every opportunity I get."