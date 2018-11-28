Only a year ago, J.T. Barrett rewrote the Ohio State record book as well as several Big Ten awards and now Haskins is making his presence felt in this pass-friendly offense that has seen the Buckeyes put together the nation’s No. 2 total offense.

Haskins also picked up first-team All-Big Ten honors by both the coaches and the media as well as the quarterback of the year award in the Big Ten along with his offensive player of the year honors. This season he is re-writing the Ohio State record books with 4,081 passing yards, 42 passing touchdowns against seven interceptions and is averaging 340 yards per game through the air. Additionally, he is starting to run the ball more and now has 127 rushing yards (factoring out sack yardage) with four touchdowns.

There were not a lot of awards handed out in terms of the first two teams of the All-Big Ten defense for the Buckeyes, a team that has been carried by its offense all season long. It should also not come as a surprise that the Buckeyes were well-represented on the All-Big Ten offense this season including offensive player of the year going to quarterback Dwayne Haskins .

Haskins will have a chance to add to those numbers with the upcoming Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern on Saturday. After that he will have at least one more game with no worse than a bowl game but it could be two games if Ohio State is named to the College Football Playoff and makes it to the championship game. First things first, Haskins knows that he can add to his gaudy totals in Indy this weekend and might do enough to get himself an invite to New York City to the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

We will have more on Ohio State's offensive players named to the All-Big Ten team as things update over the hour.