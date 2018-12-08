Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins finished thrd in the 2018 Heisman Trophy voting but don’t let that take anything away from a season that will be hard to rival in the Ohio State record books.

Haskins was in New York for the ceremony as Kyler Murray went home with the hardware. Fellow finalist Tua Tagovailoa finished 2nd in the voting.

Through 13 games, Haskins has thrown for 4,580 yards and 47 touchdowns for the Buckeyes and has a completion percentage of 70.2-percent on the year. Haskins has also taken to the ground a little bit more as of late and has 122 yards with four scores as a rusher, something that his game was lacking earlier in the season.

Haskins owns most of the single-season records for the Buckeyes at this point if the year including passing yards in a season, passing attempts in a season, completions in a season, completion percentage in a season and passing touchdowns in a season to name a few. Before this season, Ohio State only had one 400-yard passing game in program history, Haskins has done it five times and came within one-yard of hitting the 500-yard mark against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship game.

The numbers of the three quarterbacks were all very close in many regards and voters had their reasons for picking the top player but it is hard to dispute that Haskins was not the best of the group in terms of numbers.