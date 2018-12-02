INDIANAPOLIS-- It's been a wild ride of a season for the Ohio State Buckeyes, whether that be the undeniable highs of crushing Michigan at home in front of a sold-out Ohio Stadium or the lows of stumbling in West Lafayette, Indiana to the will of Rondale Moore and the Purdue Boilermakers, the only constant through the whole season has been redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins had an outstanding game and was awarded the Big Ten Championship Most Valuable Player as he went 34-for-41 with 499 yards passing, five touchdowns and an interception throwing for his fifth 400-plus yard game. Haskins set a new school record for passing yards in a game with 499 passing his previous record of 470 in the loss to Purdue which he threw 73 times.

Haskins said in order to be successful throughout the game and eventually winning it, it wasn't just him, it was the coaches and teammates as a whole coming together and getting the conference championship win and a lock on a New Year's Six Bowl.

"We had great protection all game," Haskins said. "Receivers bringing a lot of clutch plays on third down and first down. We had great play calling and the biggest thing was execution. And the thing I had to do was give the ball to playmakers and let them make the plays. I'm just the distributor and we did a great job tonight."