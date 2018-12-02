COLUMBUS, Ohio--At the start of the season for redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins, it wasn't really known how impactful he would be replacing one of the best quarterbacks in school history with J.T. Barrett. At the beginning for Haskins, the aspirations of being a premier college football player came at a very young age and accelerated when he got ahold of a certain sports game.

The game was NCAA Football, a college version of the Madden game on a gaming console and the game mode was "Road to Glory," whereas a player, whether you choose to be a quarterback, safety, wide receiver, etc., it looks you are part of the program you play for.

Haskins said that he would spend a lot of his time playing high school football, playing out his recruitment and going to Ohio State putting up video game numbers and dominating the college football landscape, but it never crossed his mind that his dreams could become reality with the season he has had and what he could achieve in the near future.

"Yeah, so this is a game called NCAA and Road to Glory," Haskins said. "So every year I would be No. 7 for Ohio State, 6'4", 220, and I would go win every year I played, but we'll see how realistic that is this week."