COLUMBUS, Ohio-- For the Ohio State Buckeyes, there are plenty of big games throughout the year and if you ask the players and coaches, they'd say that the biggest game of the year for them is always the next one. Although they are right in some respects when they face teams in the Big Ten like Penn State, Michigan State or even Wisconsin, the biggest for the Buckeyes is always the last game of the year against their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines.

There is always a different feel and level of intensity when the Maize and Blue meet the Scarlet and Gray with the pressure mounting to astronomical levels. In last year's contest, when quarterback J.T. Barrett went down with an apparent leg injury midway through the third quarter, the Buckeyes held their collective breath as their senior quarterback and leader left the game as Ohio State trailed by six points.

In came then redshirt freshman quarterback Dwayne Haskins, being thrown into the fire down in a close game in "The Big House." On just Haskins' second pass of the game and fifth play from scrimmage, he threw a 27-yard dart to Austin Mack between two defenders on third and thirteen, showing that he didn't come in to manage the game, he came to compete and win.

Haskins would finish going six-for-seven, 94 yards passing while adding three carries for 24 yards on the ground in a come-from-behind 31-20 win at one of the toughest places to play on the biggest stage at "The Big House." Offensive lineman Demetrius Knox that although it was tough to lose J.T. in that critical moment, Haskins showed some potential that day.

"When J.T. went down, we were a little hurt because he was our leader," Knox said. "People may have been a little flustered a bit, I’d say. But when Dwayne stepped up and got into the huddle, we looked him in his eyes and we knew he was ready."