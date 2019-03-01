INDIANAPOLIS – The Big Ten has not produced a first-round quarterback since the mid-1990s when Penn State’s Kerry Collins went No. 5 overall to the Carolina Panthers. Barring something completely unforeseen, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins will break that 20-plus-year streak when he hears his name called in the first round in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Many people were not surprised that Haskins put up a good season for the Buckeyes under Ryan Day’s tutelage but Haskins’ proficiency in throwing the ball and leading the offense was unseen by just about everyone as he shattered the Big Ten and Ohio State single-season passing record books.

During the 2018 season, Haskins threw for 50 touchdowns, completed 373 passes, threw for 4,831 yards and was responsible for 4,939 yards and 54 touchdowns, all Big Ten records. Haskins also leaves Ohio State with a record nine 300-yard passing games and four 400-yard passing games. In fact, Ohio State only has five 400-yard passing games in program history and Haskins has four of them and was one-yard short of the first ever 500-yard passing game in program history in the Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern.

One thing that the NFL may be leery of when it comes to Haskins is the total number of career starts. Haskins started all 14 games this season but no games before that as he served as J.T. Barrett’s understudy. There has not been a great track record of NFL starting QBs who were not at least two-year starters.

Ready or not, here comes Haskins, who feels he got all the prep he needed at Ohio State.

"Being at Ohio State, you go to Ohio State to go to the pros," Haskins said. "It’s a lot of NFL talent when you get there as far as from being a young guy to an old guy. My freshman year Gareon Conley, Marshawn Lattimore and ---- were all on the back end. They got me ready to play for my first year starting. Every person on the team, whether it’s the first string or third string, has NFL talent. So, it has been huge."

What does Haskins hope to show the most during this week at the combine?

"To the teams, to show how smart I am," Haskins added. "To get on the board. Met with the Jaguars, Raiders and the Saints about a day or two days ago and just got on the board and showed what I know as far as nuances of the offenses, protections, things of that nature so they are really impressed with me. I just want to show that I handle the playbook."

Of course, there is the talk if Haskins or Kyler Murray will go off the board first. Murray believes he should be first, Haskins is not letting all of that get to him.

"I’m not worried about Kyler," Haskins said. "I have to worry about me. I’m going to do what I need to do in meetings and out on the field tomorrow to showcase my talents. I know I’m a franchise quarterback and can be a really great quarterback in the NFL."